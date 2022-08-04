0
Thursday 4 August 2022 - 23:16

Iran’s Intelligence Captures Ten Daesh Terrorists

Story Code : 1007687
The ministry said in a statement that the Takfiri-Zionist terrorists had plans to carry out acts of terrorism targeting mourning ceremonies marking the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali [AS].

“After its major failure in blowing up a sensitive site in the country via separatist terrorists known as Komoleh last week, the criminal Zionist regime sought to … carry out terrorist operations via its mercenary Takfiri-Daesh teams in mourning ceremonies marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein [AS],” the statement said.

However, it noted, the intelligence forces who had remained vigilant and monitored the mercenaries' activities, detained the Takfiri terrorists in two regions in the country’s west and south and confiscated all of their explosive equipment, communication devices and weapons.

The statement said two intelligence ministry forces were wounded during the operations to capture the Daesh members as a result of the terrorists’ shooting.

The Intelligence Ministry went on to reiterate that its forces continue to safeguard the country’s security and peace powerfully and intelligently. 

Last week, the ministry released details about a network of ‘Israeli’ Mossad agents who had recently been arrested by Tehran’s security forces, saying the detained mercenaries had intended to blow up a sensitive military site inside Iran with highly powerful bombs.

“Those who were planning to carry out this plot were members of the anti-Iran terrorist group Komoleh, which now works as a mercenary and proxy group for Mossad,” it added.

The intelligence ministry said that despite the fact that the plot was foiled, it reserves the right to respond to this conspiracy by the Zionist regime. 
