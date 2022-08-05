0
Friday 5 August 2022 - 04:36

Kremlin: China's Military Exercises Off Taiwan Its Sovereign Right

Story Code : 1007698
Kremlin: China
"You know that there were tensions in the region around Taiwan, in fact, it was artificially provoked. You and I perfectly understand, we are aware of who provoked it. Nancy Pelosi's visit. It was a completely unnecessary visit and an unnecessary provocation. As for the exercises, then this is China's sovereign right," Peskov told reporters, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to Pelosi's trip.

The US House speaker arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite multiple warnings from China pledging that there would be harsh consequences.

Pelosi became the first high-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in over 25 years. Despite close ties between Washington and Taipei, the US does not recognize Taiwan's independence.

Her trip became a major bone of contention between the US and China, since Beijing considers the island to be a part of Chinese territory, and such moves from Washington are considered a provocation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
3 August 2022
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022