Islam Times - Grudge, sedition, and political exploitation have characterized the two years since Beirut Port blast as the investigative judge Tarek Al-Bitar insists on his bias performance.

The scene even witnessed a glimpse of the catastrophe. 4 parts have fallen from the northern side of Beirut Port silos, with dust heading in the direction of Ashrafieh and inside areas of Beirut.Families of Beirut Port blast victims on Tuesday lashed out at explosion probe’s lead investigator judge Tarek Bitar, challenging him to reveal the results of the probe and accusing him of dispersing their ranks.Hezbollah called for a just probe into the Beirut Port blast on the second anniversary of the tragic explosion which killed more than 200, injured thousands others and devastated large neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.In a statement issued on Thursday, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said “Lebanon and its people are still suffering from the national tragedy which hit the country’s heart.”House Speaker Nabih Berri tweeted on the occasion of the anniversary of the tragic port explosion: “The martyrs of the fourth of August, the martyrs of all of Lebanon, are victims of a crime that struck every Lebanese to the core…Once again and always, the path that leads inevitably to justice and revealing the truth is applying the constitution and the law. Today, we are all in dire need of assuming national responsibility: Mercy be to the martyrs, patience and solace to their families and to every Lebanese, and may God protect Lebanon.”On August 4, 2020, a massive blast rocked Beirut Port blast, killing around 195 citizens and injuring over 6000 of others. The explosion also caused much destruction in the capital and its suburbs.