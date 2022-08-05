Israeli Regime Approves Construction of 1,400 Illegal Settler Units in WB

Islam Times - Israel has approved construction of as many as 1,400 new illegal settler units next to an illegal settlement in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

The Higher Planning Committee of the regime’s so-called Civil Administration body rubber stamped the construction scheme on Thursday, according to the Israeli television channel Resht Kan.The illegal structures would be propped up between the illegal settlement of Tzur and the Ramat Rachel kibbutz in East al-Quds.The channel alleged that plan was approved after the discussion concerning it was delayed by US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to the Occupied Territories.The Israeli regime occupied the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds, in a heavily-Western-backed war in 1967.Ever since, it has dotted the territory with hundreds of illegal settlements that have come to house hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers.Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital. The Israeli regime, however, lays claim to the entire city as its so-called “capital.”Separately on Thursday, the West Bank-based Palestinian Prisoners Club said the Israeli army had arrested 23 Palestinians during raids across the occupied territory.It said the detainees had been rounded from “the governorates of al-Khalil, Bethlehem (south), Tulkarm, and Jenin (north).”These arrests "constitute the most prominent systematic and consistent policies implemented by the occupation authorities on a daily basis,” the statement added.Thousands of Palestinians continue to languish in the Israeli regime’s jails, many of whom have been arrested under the regime’s so-called administrative detention policy, through which the regime keeps the detainees without charge for up to six months, a period which can be extended an infinite number of times.