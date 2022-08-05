0
Friday 5 August 2022 - 20:44

Mexico Calls For Five-year Global Truce

Story Code : 1007817
Mexico Calls For Five-year Global Truce
Speaking at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Lopez Obrador said that geopolitical tensions between China, Taiwan, and the US are hurting the world, which is reeling under record inflation and supply chain issues.

“Nations can agree on a truce of at least five years to be able to face the crisis affecting the peoples. A truce that ends war, confrontation, and provocations,” he said. “Once the fighting stops, let things stay as they are, especially the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

When asked about Mexico’s stance on the issue of Taiwan, Lopez Obrador stated that dialogue should take precedence over confrontation, adding that countries should end the trade wars and use the UN’s framework to monitor the relevant commitments.

During the truce, he said, nations could work together to help the poor and promote economic development. “NO to provocations, NO to war. We do not want hegemonies in the world. It is not too much to ask the United States, Russia, and China to accept this proposal, which could be raised in the United Nations,” he noted.

The president further added that “it’s not about good and bad guys,” but about putting the interests of the ordinary people above those of governments and economic groups. “Although this seems utopian, this is what is needed. There is no other way around.”

The Mexican president’s remarks were made following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The trip of the high-ranking US official to the self-governed island sparked fierce protests from Beijing, which believes that moves such as this on the part of Washington violate China’s territorial integrity.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the US is “continuously undermining China’s sovereignty, emasculating the One China policy and even deliberately trying to artificially create an incident in the Taiwan Strait.”

This statement was echoed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said “the tensions around Taiwan were artificially provoked” by Pelosi’s “unnecessary” visit. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the trip risked “undermining regional stability and security.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
3 August 2022
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022