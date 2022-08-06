0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 01:56

Afghan Protesters Denounce US Violation of Airspace

Story Code : 1007832
Afghan Protesters Denounce US Violation of Airspace
The largest gatherings were reported in major cities, such as Jalalabad, Kabul, and Mazar-i-Sharif.

Protest venues included mosques, government buildings, and major roadways, in which hundreds of people attended.

Demonstrators also chanted slogans against Pakistan’s inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and urged the country not to provide its airspace to carry out attacks against Afghanistan.

The United States confirmed the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone attack in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Al-Zawahiri, who had a $25 million US reward on his head, is regarded as one of the masterminds behind the September 11, 2001 attacks against the United States. He had taken over the armed group after the US killing of the then al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Many of the demonstrators called Washington's claim of killing al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in an airstrike a big "lie."
Comment


Featured Stories
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
3 August 2022
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022