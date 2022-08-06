0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 01:58

Palestine Calls for Help to Stop Israeli Settlement Expansion

The international community has to intervene to stop Israel from confiscating land, demolishing homes, burning trees, and destroying infrastructure in the Palestinian territories, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, China.org reported.

The statement said that the Israeli measures turn any conversations, positions, or visions related to peace into “a mirage and unrealistic dreams, which are difficult to achieve".

In the meantime, the Israeli regime has approved construction of as many as 1,400 new illegal settler units next to an illegal settlement in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

The Higher Planning Committee of the regime’s so-called Civil Administration body rubberstamped the construction scheme on Thursday, according to the Israeli television channel Resht Kan.

The illegal structures would be propped up between the illegal settlement of Tzur and the Ramat Rachel kibbutz in East al-Quds.

The channel alleged that the plan was approved after the discussion concerning it was delayed by US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to the occupied territories.

The Israeli regime occupied the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds, in a heavily-Western-backed war in 1967.

Ever since, it has dotted the territory with hundreds of illegal settlements that have come to house hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital. The Israeli regime, however, lays claim to the entire city as its so-called “capital.”

The Zionist regime has built dozens of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in violation of the international law.
