Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred

Islam Times - Four people, including a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad and a child, have been martyred in an airstrike by the illegal Zionist entity on a center affiliated with the resistance movement in the besieged Gaza Strip, only days after the regime arrested a senior figure of the group.

According to reports, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 19 people were also injured in the attack in Rafah on Friday.The resistance movement confirmed in a statement that one of its commanders, Tayseer al-Jabari, was martyred in the strike.Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah said the Israeli enemy must expect a "non-stop" confrontation in the wake of the Friday aggression.There will be no truce following this attack, the Islamic Jihad official said. All resistance groups must struggle under one flag in this fight, Nakhalah said.Israeli adventures will not go unanswered, he said, adding that the Zionist enemy bears full responsibility for the airstrike.All cities in Occupied Territories could be in the cross hairs of resistance fighters, he added."We will sacrifice our blood and our weapons and we will not hesitate for a moment to respond to this aggression."