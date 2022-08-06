0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 02:46

Pakistan: Imran Khan Vows to Continue Efforts to Topple 'Imported' Govt.

Story Code : 1007837
Pakistan: Imran Khan Vows to Continue Efforts to Topple
Hundreds of supporters and lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party filled the streets of the capital Islamabad on Thursday in a show of support for the ousted premier Imran Khan.

They marched in Islamabad’s Red Zone to protest the recent verdict issued by the country’s electoral body that declared Khan’s party has received illegal funds from foreign individuals and entities.

Protesters not only demanded that incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet step down, but also warned the United States against interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

The demonstrators criticized the role of Washington in Pakistan’s politics, saying they’re seeking independent foreign policy in Pakistan.

While addressing the protesters, Khan underlined that fresh election is the only way to get rid of what he called the "puppet regime."

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has filed a disqualification reference in the Election Commission against Khan. The government demands that the electoral body impose a lifetime ban on the former Premier as well as his political party.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
6 August 2022
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
6 August 2022
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
5 August 2022
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022