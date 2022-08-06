0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 02:48

New Evidence Exposes Myanmar's Military's Brutal Purge of the Rohingya Muslims

Story Code : 1007838
New Evidence Exposes Myanmar
The records are part of a cache of documents, collected by war crimes investigators that reveal planning around the purges of the Rohingya population.

For the past four years, the investigators have been working secretly to compile evidence they hope can be used to secure convictions of Myanmar’s military officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC). The group that collected the documents is already handing its material to prosecutors in The Hague.

Beginning work in 2018, the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), a nonprofit organization staffed by international criminal lawyers who have worked in Bosnia, Rwanda and Cambodia, amassed some 25,000 pages of official documents, many related to the expulsion of the Rohingya.

The cache illustrates the obsession authorities had with reducing the Rohingya population they viewed as an existential threat.

 “Everything in it points to this intention to engage in this kind of mass removal process,” said Stephen Rapp, an expert on war crimes issues who now sits on the CIJA board.

In a private meeting with officials in Rakhine, which was held around the time of the 2017 expulsion, the then-army chief and current junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, told the Buddhist population to remain in place, and pointed to a demographic imbalance between Rohingya and the rest of the Rakhine population, the documents show.

Senior Myanmar military commanders later discussed ways to insert spies into Rohingya villages to demolish Muslim homes and mosques, as they laid plans for what they clinically referred to as “area clearance.”

The discussions are captured in official records.

At one meeting, commanders repeatedly used a racial slur for the Rohingya suggesting they are foreign interlopers.

The commanders agreed to carefully coordinate communications so the army could move “instantly during the crucial time.”

By mid-August 2017, hundreds of troops had been flown into northern Rakhine.

Weeks later, the Myanmar military began a brutal crackdown that sent about 800,000 of Rohingya fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
6 August 2022
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
6 August 2022
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
5 August 2022
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022