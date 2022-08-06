0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 04:15

DM: Russia’s Aerospace Force Wipes Out US-Trained Militants in Syria

Story Code : 1007840
"On August 4, 2022, while on a patrol mission, Russian pilots spotted and eliminated a group of militants from the terrorist group Liwa Shuhada El-Karyatein, hiding in equipped shelters in the White Desert," the Defense Ministry said.

The destroyed group had been trained by US SOF instructors in the At-Tanf zone in the South of the country.

The terrorists had been hiding in equipped shelters in the White Desert, from where they carried out sabotage against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in Syria.

Russian pilots successfully eliminated all militants, the Defense Ministry said. A video of the operation was released.
