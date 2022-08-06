0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 04:20

Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles

Story Code : 1007842
Reports from occpied Palestinian lands said on Friday evening that loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv while sirens went off in the port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod near the Gaza Strip.

The development came after Islamic Jihad issued a warming to the Israeli regime after one of its commanders was martyred in Gaza by Israeli regime.

The Islamic Jihad said in its statement it would take reveng for his martyrdom tonight.

Islamic Jihad's Qods Brigades said tonight its forces fired over 100 rockets at occupied lands.

In astatement on Friday, Iraninian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani strongly condemed the apatrthied regime of Israel's attack in Gaza.
