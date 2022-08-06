0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 04:52

Hezbollah Voices Support to Palestinian People, Underscores Unity among Resistance Factions

“The martyrs received the high divine distinction and fulfilled their dearest wishes after a long life they spent in jihad and resistance.”

The statement added that the dear people of Palestine, who made the most precious sacrifices over the long years of resistance and mourned dozens of leaders, will not be weakened by this heinous and treacherous Israeli crime.

This crime will oppositely increase the Palestinians’ determination to continue following the resistance path until victory and liberation are achieved, according to Hezbollah statement.

Praising cooperation among the Palestinian factions as a basis for achieving victory, Hezbollah voiced support to the Palestinian people and its courageous resistance till it fully liberates the prisoners as well as occupied land and achieved all the legitimate goals.
