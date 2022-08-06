0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 10:40

US Prepares New Weapons Package for Ukraine

Story Code : 1007900
US Prepares New Weapons Package for Ukraine
The new aid package could be announced as soon as next week, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three unnamed officials. It would bring the total US security assistance to Kiev to nearly $10 billion since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

While the officials said President Joe Biden has yet to formally sign off on the transfer, the current proposal would see $1 billion in arms shipped to Kiev, including additional munitions for the HIMARS rocket system, NASAMS surface-to-air missiles, and up to 50 M113 armored personnel carriers, allegedly the ‘medical’ variant.

A separate military aid package to Ukraine was announced on Monday, worth around $550 million, and also featured HIMARS rockets.

Washington has so far sent a total of 16 HIMARS systems to Ukraine, longer-range platforms capable of striking targets inside Russian territory. Though Moscow has claimed to have eliminated some of the weapons from the battlefield, US military officials have disputed the Russian account, insisting Kiev’s HIMARS remain intact.

The new massive arms transfer also comes after a Pentagon decision to allow US military personnel to treat wounded Ukrainian troops at a large US-run hospital in western Germany, though the logistics for that arrangement remain unclear, as the facility is more than 1,000 miles away from Ukraine’s capital and even further from active battle zones in the Donbass region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
6 August 2022
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
6 August 2022
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
5 August 2022
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022