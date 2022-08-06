0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 10:43

IRGC Quds Force Chief: Daily Operations Are Conducted against “Israel”

Story Code : 1007903
IRGC Quds Force Chief: Daily Operations Are Conducted against “Israel”
In comments at a cultural event in Iran’s northern city of Sari on Friday night, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani said the Islamic Republic would by no means ignore the vicious and criminal acts of the enemies anywhere in the region.

“Although the enemy has received responses for its enmities at a very short time in many cases, we’ll have plans for each remaining one,” the general added.

Pointing to the constant decline of the Zionist regime’s security, the commander said, “At least 15 operations are carried out against the positions of the al-Quds occupying regime [‘Israel’] every day, as they [Zionists] have built fences even inside the settlements for fear of their lives.”  

The Palestinian fighters are making plans to hit the final blows to the rotten body of the Zionist regime in the right time, Brigadier General Qaani stated.

Reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s continued support for the Palestinians, the commander said the Muslim combatants in the occupied territories of Palestine have developed such great capacities that they have become self-sufficient in meeting their demands.

In remarks on Thursday, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami warned the “Israeli” regime that more than 100,000 missiles are prepared in Lebanon to create an inferno for the Zionists.

“In Lebanon, tens of thousands, even more than one hundred thousand missiles, are ready to be fired to create a hell for the Zionists,” he said, warning the Zionist enemy that any mistake will force it to face the “Bayt al-Muqaddas operation”.

The Lebanese Hezbollah is able to bring the “Israeli” regime to its knees with an operation similar to Fath-ol-Mobin, Bayt al-Muqaddas or Operation Kheibar, the top commander said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
6 August 2022
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
6 August 2022
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
5 August 2022
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022