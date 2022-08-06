0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 20:50

Jenin Resistance Warns ‘Israel’: All Roads Leading to Settlements Will be Under Fire

Story Code : 1007973
In a joint press conference in Jenin, fighters from the al-Qassam Brigades, al-Aqsa Brigades, and Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades said “all roads leading to the Zionist settlements will be under the fire of the resistance,” adding that the settlers will be banned from moving in the streets of the occupied West Bank.

“The enemy will pay blood for its crimes against the Palestinian people,” the resistance fighters underlined, stressing that “The resistance in the West Bank will keep performing its duty in defending the Palestinian people wherever they are.”

In action, the resistance fighters targeted late last night the al-Jalamah military checkpoint northern Jenin with local made explosives.

Additionally, other resistance men opened fire towards an ‘Israeli’ military force as it carried out a raid and arrests southern Jenin this morning. Local sources reported that “resistance men opened fire at occupation soldiers as they stormed the town of Anza southern Jenin.”
