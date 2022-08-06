0
Saturday 6 August 2022 - 20:54

North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace'

Story Code : 1007976
Pelosi visited Seoul earlier this week following a widely-bashed trip to Taiwan, becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the DMZ in the border village of Panmunjom between the two Koreas since then-president Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un there in 2019.

She "made her appearance even in the joint security area of Panmunjom, utterly betraying the vision of the hostile policy of the current US administration towards" Pyongyang, said Jo Yong Sam, an official at the North Korean Foreign Ministry.

"Pelosi, the worst destroyer of international peace and stability... incurred the wrath of the Chinese people for her recent junket to Taiwan," Jo said. "The US will have to pay dearly for all the sources of trouble spawned by her wherever she went."

Before her visit, Pelosi had discussed what she claimed was “growing threat” posed by the North's nuclear program with her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo.

On Thursday, North Korea's leader said his country was "ready to mobilize" its nuclear deterrent in any future military conflict with Washington and Seoul.
