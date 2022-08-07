Israel Strikes Residential Buildings in Gaza, Leaving over 100 People Homeless

Islam Times - Israeli warplanes have struck two residential buildings in Gaza City, displacing the occupants and injuring more than a dozen people.

The Saturday strike is part of the latest episode of Israeli regime brutality against the blockaded enclave.In a report on Saturday, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency said a three-story building in Sheikh Ijjilin neighborhood was targeted. The strike came minutes after the residents were purportedly notified by Israeli authorities through a phone call to leave their homes.Furthermore, an Israeli drone demolished a multi-story building in the city after firing several missiles.According to the report, at least 13 people, mostly children, were injured on Saturday.Separately, Israeli warplanes attacked positions in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, wounding an unspecified number of people and inflicting heavy damage on property and causing panic among residents, mainly children.On Friday, deadly Israeli airstrikes on a residential area in the besieged strip resulted in the martydrom of twelve people, including Tayseer al-Jabari, a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad movement, and a five-year-old child.The death toll reached 13 on Saturday, when an Israeli warplane attacked a car in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza, killing a woman, Wafa said.In a separate report, Wafa, citing the Palestinian Energy Authority, said Gaza’s only power plant shut down at noon on Saturday as a result of the ongoing Israeli strikes against the enclave and shortage of fuel.The authority said in a statement the decision to shut down the plant was taken due to the current situation and the inability of the company running the power plant to supply the fuel needed to keep it running because of the Israeli blockade and week-long closure of the commercial crossing with the enclave.Palestinians living in Gaza are hit by regular blackouts as a result of fuel shortages with electricity being provided for less than 12 hours a day. Power supply deficit in the coastal enclave is over 75 percent, which could cripple all aspects of life there.