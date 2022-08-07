Iran Calls for Urgent Action by UNSC on Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iran urged the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take immediate and decisive action for ending the Israeli regime's crimes and acts of aggression against the Palestinian people.

In letters to foreign ministers of Muslim countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and secretary general of the African Union on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed Tehran's grave concern over the apartheid Israeli regime's brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip and the killing of civilians, including innocent Palestinian children.He condemned the Israeli regime's crimes and aggression against the Palestinian people amid the inaction of international organizations, warning that the occupying Tel Aviv regime bears full responsibility for the consequences of the intensified crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, Press TV reported.Amirabdollahian emphasized that the Palestinian people reserve the right to counter the Israeli regime's occupation and defend themselves.On Friday, at least 15 people, including a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad, were killed in an airstrike by Israel on a center affiliated with the resistance movement in the city of Rafah located in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.Following the strike, the Islamic Jihad fired more than 100 rockets toward the occupied territories. The movement called the retaliatory barrage only an “initial response” to the Israeli bloodbath.Israeli warplanes on Saturday struck two residential buildings in Gaza City, displacing the occupants and injuring more than a dozen people as part of the latest episode of the regime's brutality against the blockaded enclave.Furthermore, an Israeli drone demolished a multi-story building in the city after firing several missiles.According to the report, at least 13 people, mostly children, were injured on Saturday.Separately, Israeli warplanes attacked positions in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, wounding an unspecified number of people and inflicting heavy damage on property and causing panic among residents, mainly children.