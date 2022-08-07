0
Sunday 7 August 2022 - 08:14

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza

Story Code : 1008012
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
Addressing Hezbollah’s central Ashura ceremony in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah described the Zionist assassination of Islamic Jihad senior commander as a crime that must be condemned by everyone, adding that the Palestinian resistance response to the Israeli aggression maintained the balance of deterrence.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that Hezbollah is following up the developments in Gaza round the clock and in contact with the Palestinian resistance factions there, especially Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

The Islamic Resistance Leader warned the Zionist enemy against any miscalculations in Lebanon, adding that Hezbollah is more powerful than ever and may never make concessions regarding the national rights.

Sayyed Nasrallah also noted that he would respond to the Israeli finance minister who threatened to wipe out Dahiyeh, adding that the coming days will show the answer.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
6 August 2022
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
6 August 2022
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
5 August 2022
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022