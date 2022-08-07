Islamic Jihad’s Southern Command Chief Martyred in Israeli Strike

Islam Times - Islamic Jihad resistance movement pronounced martyrdom of one of its senior commanders in an Israeli strike on Gaza’s Rafah.

In a statement early on Sunday, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad said commander Khaled Mansour was martyred along with other 3 fighters of the resistance group in a strike that killed 4 other civilians.The martyrs included a child and two women, the statement said, adding that other civilians were injured in the strike which hit a residential area in Rafah, south of the besieged enclave.Mansour was member of Al-Quds Brigades’ Military Council, and the Southern Command Chief in Gaza, according to the statement.“The blood of commander Mansour will set fire to the battle to defend Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa which will be violated by Zionist settlers today,” the statement said, referring to plans by Zionist MK Itamar Ben Gvir to storm the holy site along with hundreds of Israeli settlers.“The blood of our Mujahedeen won’t go in vain, and the Israeli enemy will regret he strike.”For its part, occupation army confirmed the strike, claiming that according to “all available information,” ‘Israel’ had now killed the entire Islamic Jihad top brass.Earlier on Friday, the Israeli occupation assassinated the Islamic Jihad’s Northern Command Chief Tayseer Al-Jaabari in a strike in Gaza, as it announced it has started an aggression on the coastal enclave.The strike since then went ahead, killing so far at least 32 martyrs, including women and children, and wounding more than 200 others.