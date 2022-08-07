Gaza’s Only Power Plant Shut Down Due to Israeli Aggression, Shortage in Fuel

Islam Times - The Gaza Strip’s only power plant shut down at noon Saturday as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and shortage of fuel, according to the Palestinian Energy Authority.

It said in a statement that the decision to shut down the plant came due to the current situation and the inability of the company running the power plant to supply the fuel needed to keep it running due to the Israeli blockade and week-long closure of the commercial crossing with Gaza, WAFA news agency reported.Israel started on Friday an aggression against the Gaza Strip killing 12 people, injuring around 100, and destroying property.Israel has also closed all crossings with Gaza since early last week, before the start of its aggression.