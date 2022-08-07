0
Sunday 7 August 2022 - 10:57

IRGC Chief Receives Islamic Jihad SG: Zionist Regime to Pay Dearly for its Latest Crime

Story Code : 1008039
IRGC Chief Receives Islamic Jihad SG: Zionist Regime to Pay Dearly for its Latest Crime
“The liberation of Palestine isn’t an Iranian ambition, but a decisive strategy,” Salami underlined, stressing that “The ‘Israeli’ entity’s capabilities are diminishing and collapsing, and the liberation of al-Quds is very close, thanks to Almighty God.”

The IRGC top commander affirmed that the Zionists will pay a heavy price for their crime, noting that the Palestinian resistance’s strength has grown, and it has increased capabilities in a manner that enables it to manage major wars.

“The current developments reflect the collapse of the Zionists from within their entity, and the Palestinian Resistance may not need a war to eliminate ‘Israel,’” he underlined.

Salami further praised the Palestinian resistance’s quick response to the crimes of the ‘Israeli’ aggression which he termed it foretells that the resistance is inaugurating a new phase of strength and that the Zionists will pay a heavy price.

Nakhala, for his part, underscored that the Palestinian resistance has made good and impressive progress at the military level.

“Iran's steadfastness in front of the US and the Zionist entity increases the steadfastness of Palestinian people and the resistance fighters,” the Islamic Jihad Secretary General added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
7 August 2022
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace'
6 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
7 August 2022
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
6 August 2022
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
6 August 2022
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
6 August 2022
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
5 August 2022
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022