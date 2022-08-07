IRGC Chief Receives Islamic Jihad SG: Zionist Regime to Pay Dearly for its Latest Crime

Islam Times - Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Major General Hussein Salami discussed with the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza and ways to strengthen and support the Palestinian resistance.

“The liberation of Palestine isn’t an Iranian ambition, but a decisive strategy,” Salami underlined, stressing that “The ‘Israeli’ entity’s capabilities are diminishing and collapsing, and the liberation of al-Quds is very close, thanks to Almighty God.”The IRGC top commander affirmed that the Zionists will pay a heavy price for their crime, noting that the Palestinian resistance’s strength has grown, and it has increased capabilities in a manner that enables it to manage major wars.“The current developments reflect the collapse of the Zionists from within their entity, and the Palestinian Resistance may not need a war to eliminate ‘Israel,’” he underlined.Salami further praised the Palestinian resistance’s quick response to the crimes of the ‘Israeli’ aggression which he termed it foretells that the resistance is inaugurating a new phase of strength and that the Zionists will pay a heavy price.Nakhala, for his part, underscored that the Palestinian resistance has made good and impressive progress at the military level.“Iran's steadfastness in front of the US and the Zionist entity increases the steadfastness of Palestinian people and the resistance fighters,” the Islamic Jihad Secretary General added.