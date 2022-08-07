0
Sunday 7 August 2022 - 21:15

Iranian, Russian Lead Negotiators Hold Talks with EU in Vienna

Iranian, Russian Lead Negotiators Hold Talks with EU in Vienna
Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Baqeri arrived at the Palais Coburg hotel in Vienna on Sunday and held a meeting with European Union deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora, who is in charge of coordinating sessions with the purpose of reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting the sanctions on Tehran.

Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov also had a meeting with Mora on Sunday.

In a post on his Twitter account, the Russian diplomat said, “Met today once again with the #EU Coordinator at the #Vienna Talks on the #JCPOA Mr. Enrique Mora. Looks like we are making progress. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”



In July 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with world powers, agreeing to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, former US president Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the agreement in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to abandon some of the pact's commitments.

The talks on reviving the JCPOA began in Vienna in April 2021 but were suspended in March of this year due to political differences between Tehran and Washington.

The talks resumed in late June in Qatar's capital, Doha, after a three-month hiatus, but failed to resolve the differences.
