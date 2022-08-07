0
Sunday 7 August 2022 - 21:32

Israeli Military Aircraft Pound Gaza with Fresh Strikes amid Retaliatory Rocket Fire

Story Code : 1008102
Israeli Military Aircraft Pound Gaza with Fresh Strikes amid Retaliatory Rocket Fire
Martyrdom toll from the Tel Aviv regime’s atrocities has soared to at least 34, including eight children.

Palestinian media outlets reported that at least two people were martyred and eight others sustained injuries on Sunday when Israeli fighter jets struck Jabalia refugee camp in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network also said a number of Palestinians were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a house close to al-Tawbah Mosque, which lies next to Jabalia camp.

Israeli warplanes went on to bombard targets in the city of Beit Lahia, and in Beit Hanoun city, which is situated on the northeast edge of the Gaza Strip. There are no immediate reports of casualties as a result of the air raids.

Meanwhile, rocket sirens blared in a number of Israeli communities close to the Gaza border, including the town of Sderot. No reports of injuries or damage were immediately available though.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Gaza violence

Furthermore, the United Nations Security Council is going to hold an emergency closed door meeting on Monday to discuss the latest Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said in a statement that the meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates along with China, France, Ireland and Norway.

“The UAE has emphasized the need to restore calm to the Gaza Strip, reduce escalation, and preserve civilian lives,” UAE Foreign Ministry Strategic Communications Director Afra Mahash al-Hameli said in a statement.

She added that Abu Dhabi “expresses its deep concern over the current escalation and calls for exercising maximum restraint, to prevent being drawn into new levels of violence and instability.”

During the Monday meeting, Security Council members will discuss “the current developments and ways to support international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace,” the senior Emirati official pointed out.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
7 August 2022
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace'
6 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
7 August 2022
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
6 August 2022
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
6 August 2022
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
6 August 2022
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
5 August 2022
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022