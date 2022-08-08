0
Monday 8 August 2022 - 06:14

Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Can No Longer Tolerate Missile Attacks on Settlements

Story Code : 1008135
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Can No Longer Tolerate Missile Attacks on Settlements
Addressing Hezbollah’s central Ashura ceremony in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah greeted the courageous Palestinian response to the Israeli crime of assassinating Islamic Jihad senior military commander Tayseer Jabari.

Sayyed Nasrallah also hailed the brave mujahidin who confronted the Israeli aggression on Gaza, underling the steadfastness of the Palestinian civilians in the blockaded Strip.

Sayyed nAsrallah considered that this battle confirms again that the Resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon, or any other country can confront the Israeli military power and maintain the balance of deterrence in face of the enemy.

“If you advance in the battle against this monstrous enemy, it backs off; however, if you retreat, it attacks you.”

Finally, Sayyed Nasrallah greeted the souls of Gaza martyrs, asking Holy God to grant the injured a speedy recovery.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Movement issued late Sunday a statement to welcome the Egyptian mediation aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

On Friday, August 5, the Zionist enemy assassinated the Islamic Jihad senior military commander, Tayseer Jabari, and a number of his brethren in Gaza. The Israeli warplanes also started raiding the residential areas in the blockaded Strip, claiming around 43 martyrs and 311 injuries.

In response, the Islamic Jihad Resistance Movements in cooperation with other resistance factions, fired around 1000 missiles at the occupied territories in Gaza vicinity as well as the central cities, including Al-Quds and Tel Aviv.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
7 August 2022
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace'
6 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
7 August 2022
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
6 August 2022
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
6 August 2022
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
6 August 2022
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
5 August 2022
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022