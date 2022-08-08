Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Can No Longer Tolerate Missile Attacks on Settlements

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the Israeli enemy was very clear on Sunday that it wanted to reach a ceasefire because it could not take any more missiles from Gaza.

Addressing Hezbollah’s central Ashura ceremony in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah greeted the courageous Palestinian response to the Israeli crime of assassinating Islamic Jihad senior military commander Tayseer Jabari.Sayyed Nasrallah also hailed the brave mujahidin who confronted the Israeli aggression on Gaza, underling the steadfastness of the Palestinian civilians in the blockaded Strip.Sayyed nAsrallah considered that this battle confirms again that the Resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon, or any other country can confront the Israeli military power and maintain the balance of deterrence in face of the enemy.“If you advance in the battle against this monstrous enemy, it backs off; however, if you retreat, it attacks you.”Finally, Sayyed Nasrallah greeted the souls of Gaza martyrs, asking Holy God to grant the injured a speedy recovery.Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Movement issued late Sunday a statement to welcome the Egyptian mediation aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.On Friday, August 5, the Zionist enemy assassinated the Islamic Jihad senior military commander, Tayseer Jabari, and a number of his brethren in Gaza. The Israeli warplanes also started raiding the residential areas in the blockaded Strip, claiming around 43 martyrs and 311 injuries.In response, the Islamic Jihad Resistance Movements in cooperation with other resistance factions, fired around 1000 missiles at the occupied territories in Gaza vicinity as well as the central cities, including Al-Quds and Tel Aviv.