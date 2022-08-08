0
Monday 8 August 2022 - 21:29

Ynet: “Israel” Can No Longer Afford Making Same Mistakes in Gaza

The assassination of the resistance leader sparked the current round of fighting in Gaza. However, according to “Israeli” media, this is likely to change anything in the long term.

The “Israeli” entity has long attempted to get rid of resistance leaders to discourage Palestinians. A Ynet opinion piece, lists assassination attempts by the “Israeli” regime against resistance leaders.

Less than three years ago, al-Jabari’s predecessor, Baha Abu al-Ata, was assassinated by the entity in a very similar manner, and was described at the time as the group's most extreme element, whose removal will quiet down the Gaza border, according to Ynet.

The report continues and explains that the same happened 10 years ago, when Hamas’ military wing chief Ahmed Jabari, was murdered in a targeted assassination. It happened 20 years ago, when Jabari's predecessor Salah Shehade was assassinated, and it also happened 30 years ago, when Hezbollah chief Sayyed Abbas Moussawi was assassinated by the “Israeli” entity as well.

The “Israeli” media outlet explains that their assassinations did not change much, if anything it made things worse. The reason for that is because killing people is a tool that is only relevant to enact changes in policy. And policy, some say, is what the “Israeli” entity is lacking when it comes to Gaza, according to the author of the opinion piece Ofer Shelah.

He adds, “The truth, however, ‘Israel’ has had a clear policy on Gaza for over a decade: ‘quiet at the border at almost any price’.”

The first part of that policy will be put to the test in the coming days, after the ceasefire came into effect, Shelah said.

The policy of “quiet at any price" actually comes with a price. The first is empowering Hamas, which the entity turns to for ceasefire talks.

However, the author cautions that the consequences of strengthening Hamas in Gaza are dire. In the eyes of the Palestinians, it legitimizes the belief that their resistance operations are the only ways to get anything out of the entity, be it money or status. That policy almost became official during the tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, and its objective was to weaken the Palestinian Authority in order to make the option of the so-called “two-state solution” dead in the water.

The current regime is following directly in Netanyahu’s footsteps.

Shelah concludes by saying that by following the current policy, “We’re condemning ourselves to more military operations in the future, more empty talks about military and intelligence achievements, and many more years of ‘Israelis’ in the south living in fear”.
