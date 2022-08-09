0
Tuesday 9 August 2022 - 10:17

Palestine Demands International Protection at UN from Israeli Aggression

Story Code : 1008304
Palestine Demands International Protection at UN from Israeli Aggression
The Palestinian envoy to the UN told the UN Security Council that it was an ''unprovoked and unjustified'' aggression, Anadolu news agency reported.

''It’s real reason is barely veiled: the upcoming Israeli election and the desperation to appeal and appease the extremists,'' said Riyad Mansour, adding, ''We need protection. Our civilians are entitled to protection. Our children deserve protection.''

''Do you know how it feels to be powerless? To be unable to provide any protection to your child?...To survive one war and wait for the next onslaught?'' he added.

The appeal came after an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire to end three days of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and retaliatory rocket fire.

The UN welcomed the truce, but warned it was fragile.

''Any resumption of hostilities will only have devastating consequences for Palestinians and Israelis and make any political progress elusive,'' said the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland.

He said efforts to reach the truce helped prevent the outbreak of a full-scale war and allowed for the delivery of badly-needed humanitarian relief for the people in Gaza.

He also welcomed the reopening of the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossing points by the Israeli authorities, which allowed a total of 23 fuel trucks to enter Gaza, enabling the strip’s power plant to resume operations.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said Israel was defending itself from what he called ''terrorist attacks” and ''deliberate'' rocket attacks.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called on both parties to fully implement the cease-fire and said the US was working seriously to prevent further violence.

During the escalation, 46 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children, and 360 injured. Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed, and 70 Israelis were injured in Palestinian rocket attacks, according to the UN.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
9 August 2022
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
9 August 2022
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
8 August 2022
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
8 August 2022
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
8 August 2022
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
7 August 2022
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
7 August 2022
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace'
6 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
7 August 2022
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
6 August 2022