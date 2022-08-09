0
Tuesday 9 August 2022 - 10:19

Three Palestinians Martyred During An Israeli Army Incursion into Nablus, More Than 40 Wounded

Story Code : 1008306
The Ministry of Health said three Palestinians who were brought to hospital in very critical condition have died of their wounds, adding that 40 people were wounded by live bullets, some of them are in critical condition.

It identified the dead as Ibrahim Nabulsi, Islam Sabbouh, and Hussein Jamal Taha.

The injuries occurred during clashes that broke out when Israeli soldiers raided the old city of Nablus and surrounded a building, which the army later destroyed after firing missiles at it wounding or killing those who were inside.

The Israeli army said its soldiers killed two people in Nablus and that they have left the city after that.
