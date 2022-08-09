Three Palestinians Martyred During An Israeli Army Incursion into Nablus, More Than 40 Wounded

Islam Times - Three Palestinians were killed and more than 40 wounded on Tuesday, some critical, during an Israeli army incursion into the Northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to medical sources.

The Ministry of Health said three Palestinians who were brought to hospital in very critical condition have died of their wounds, adding that 40 people were wounded by live bullets, some of them are in critical condition.It identified the dead as Ibrahim Nabulsi, Islam Sabbouh, and Hussein Jamal Taha.The injuries occurred during clashes that broke out when Israeli soldiers raided the old city of Nablus and surrounded a building, which the army later destroyed after firing missiles at it wounding or killing those who were inside.The Israeli army said its soldiers killed two people in Nablus and that they have left the city after that.