Beijing: Attempts to Distort One-China Principle Doomed to Fail

Islam Times - China expressed firm opposition to certain countries' attempt to distort, obscure and hollow out the one-China principle, calling such practices illegal as well as null and void.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a recent joint statement issued by foreign ministers of the United States, Australia and Japan, which reportedly said that there have been no changes to the three countries' respective one-China policies, "where applicable", or their basic positions on Taiwan, Xinhua news agency reported.Such a way to state the one-China principle reveals the attempt to distort, obscure and hollow out the one-China principle, which is illegal and null and void, according to the spokesperson.Wang said the one-China principle is a consensus in the international community and a universally recognized basic norm governing international relations, and constitutes a part of the post-World War II international order. This was confirmed in the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and served as the political foundation for China and other countries to establish and develop diplomatic relations.The connotations of the one-China principle are clear and leave no doubt: There is only one China, Taiwan is a part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China."The application of the one-China principle is universal and unconditional, and brooks no doubt," Wang said. All countries that have established diplomatic relations with China and all UN member states should comply with the one-China principle unconditionally and follow Resolution 2758, he added."A man without integrity cannot establish himself, and a country will only fall into decline if it loses credibility," Wang said, urging certain countries to honor their commitments, and realize the hazardous consequences of reneging on their own words and emboldening forces seeking "Taiwan independence".Attempts to challenge the one-China principle, the international rule of law and international order are bound to be opposed by the international community and are doomed to fail, the spokesperson said.