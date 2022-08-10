0
Wednesday 10 August 2022 - 01:25

Beijing: Attempts to Distort One-China Principle Doomed to Fail

Story Code : 1008403
Beijing: Attempts to Distort One-China Principle Doomed to Fail
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a recent joint statement issued by foreign ministers of the United States, Australia and Japan, which reportedly said that there have been no changes to the three countries' respective one-China policies, "where applicable", or their basic positions on Taiwan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Such a way to state the one-China principle reveals the attempt to distort, obscure and hollow out the one-China principle, which is illegal and null and void, according to the spokesperson.

Wang said the one-China principle is a consensus in the international community and a universally recognized basic norm governing international relations, and constitutes a part of the post-World War II international order. This was confirmed in the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and served as the political foundation for China and other countries to establish and develop diplomatic relations.

The connotations of the one-China principle are clear and leave no doubt: There is only one China, Taiwan is a part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

"The application of the one-China principle is universal and unconditional, and brooks no doubt," Wang said. All countries that have established diplomatic relations with China and all UN member states should comply with the one-China principle unconditionally and follow Resolution 2758, he added.

"A man without integrity cannot establish himself, and a country will only fall into decline if it loses credibility," Wang said, urging certain countries to honor their commitments, and realize the hazardous consequences of reneging on their own words and emboldening forces seeking "Taiwan independence".

Attempts to challenge the one-China principle, the international rule of law and international order are bound to be opposed by the international community and are doomed to fail, the spokesperson said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
9 August 2022
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
9 August 2022
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
8 August 2022
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
8 August 2022
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
8 August 2022
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
7 August 2022
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
7 August 2022
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace'
6 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
7 August 2022
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
6 August 2022