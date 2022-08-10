0
Wednesday 10 August 2022 - 01:27

Prime Minister of Kosovo Warns of an Imminent War with Serbia

Story Code : 1008404
Prime Minister of Kosovo Warns of an Imminent War with Serbia
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that a risk of a new conflict between Kosovo and Serbia is high, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on August 7.

Two crossings along the Kosovo-Serbia border were reopened to traffic on October 2 as ethnic Serbian protesters removed vehicles, Kosovar special police units withdrew, and NATO troops moved in as part of an EU-mediated deal to defuse a tense standoff sparked by a dispute over vehicle license plates.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence and therefore its right to impose rules and regulations such as registering cars and trucks.

The Prime Minister of Kosovo pointed to next week's meeting of the European Union in Brussels and expressed hope that this meeting would reduce the tension in the region.

The pullout of Kosovo special police units, cars, and trucks at the Jarinje and Brnjak crossings was completed at around 3 p.m. local time with no incidents reported, putting an end to a potentially explosive situation pitting Kosovar Albanian and Serbian communities against one another.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina are on the rise following Kosovo’s decision not to recognize Serbian ID documents and licence plates. Kosovo and Serbia have a history of tense relations following Kosovo’s independence war, which ended with Nato strikes on Serbia in 1999 and Pristina’s secession from Serbia in 2008. Russia is one of the biggest supporters of Serbia. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
9 August 2022
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
9 August 2022
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
8 August 2022
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
8 August 2022
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
8 August 2022
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
7 August 2022
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
7 August 2022
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace'
6 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
7 August 2022
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
6 August 2022