Iran Gets First Data from Khayyam Satellite Launched from Kazakhstan

Islam Times - Iran has obtained the first data from its Khayyam satellite launched on Tuesday by a Russian rocket from the Baikonur spaceport, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The data included telemetry measurements received by ground stations of the Iranian Space Organization, IRNA reported.Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced earlier on Tuesday that the Iranian Khayyam Earth’s remote sensing satellite had been successfully delivered into the designated orbit with the help of a Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket that had blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome and a Fregat booster.The Iranian satellite is designed to conduct scientific research, test inter-satellite communications channels technology, measure the level of electromagnetic radiation, carry out Earth’s remote probing and environmental monitoring.