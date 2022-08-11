0
Thursday 11 August 2022 - 00:16

IRGC Troops in China for Suvorov Attack Race

The IRGC team, representing Iran, is going to contest in the Suvorov attack section of the International Army Games 2022.

The troops will race in various categories, such as destruction of targets in the gun competition and passing obstacles and anti-tank barriers.

Iran has dispatched several teams to the Army Games, hosted jointly by 12 states, including Russia as the main host, and other countries such as Iran, China, Belarus, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Venezuela, Algeria, Mongolia, and Vietnam.

Around 300 teams from 37 countries have confirmed their participation in a total of 36 competitions.

Teams from Niger and Rwanda are going to take part in the event for the first time, while Venezuela will become the first South American nation to host part of the games.
