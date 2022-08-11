Russia Requests Security Council Meeting over Attacks on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Ukraine

Islam Times - Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council concerning what it called Ukraine’s continuous attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, as both sides blame each other for repeated shelling of the site.

Russia’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov warned in a tweet on Wednesday that the shelling of the nuclear plant can result in a “large-scale catastrophe” in Europe.“Russia requested an urgent meeting of the #UN Security Council in connection with regular shelling of [Zaporizhzhia] nuclear power plant by Ukrainian armed forces,” he wrote, adding that the meeting will be held on Thursday.Earlier, TASS reported that Russia has requested the participation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who is to make a report on the issue.Zaporizhzhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. Russian forces seized the plant soon after Moscow launched its ongoing military offensive in the ex-Soviet country on February 24. Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of targeting the facility.On Monday, Kiev called for the establishment of a “demilitarized zone” around the nuclear power station in east Ukraine. The Kremlin, for its part, accused Ukrainian forces of firing on the plant, warning of potential “catastrophic consequences” for Europe.