Thursday 11 August 2022 - 02:03

Yemeni Nation Won’t be Silent over Looting of their Natural Resources: Official

Story Code : 1008581
“We denounce the [Saudi-led] mercenaries for plundering the Yemeni people’s national assets and depositing the proceeds in a Saudi National Bank (SNB) account,” Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, remarked on Wednesday.

Stressing that the Yemeni nation lacks the most basic services, the official said the current freeze on the salaries of government employees, owing to the brutal Saudi-led aggression and unjust siege, can be resolved through oil revenues. 

“The revenues of oil and gas looted by mercenaries are fairly enough to pay the salaries of civil servants and pensioners, and promote development,” he noted.

Mashat called on the United Nations and the international community to pressure the Saudi-led coalition forces to fulfill their commitments under the Stockholm Agreement and facilitate payment of the salaries of all government employees and pensioners.

He further stressed that the Yemeni people "will not remain silent about the ongoing looting of their wealth, whose profits are converted by mercenaries into companies and real estate abroad.”

Saudi-led coalition seizes another fuel ship, violating ceasefire

In a fresh development on Wednesday, the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) said the Saudi-led coalition has seized another Yemen-bound ship carrying fuel in blatant violation of the recently-extended ceasefire brokered by the UN.

The fuel ship, Symphony, was seized while carrying tens of thousands of tons of diesel oil, Yemen’s official Saba news agency reported, citing a statement by the YPC spokesman Essam al-Mutawakel.

The company added that the ship was impounded despite being inspected and cleared for the port call by the United Nations.
