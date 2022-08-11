0
Thursday 11 August 2022 - 02:06

OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Crimes in Palestine, Calls on International Community to Assume Its Responsibilities

Story Code : 1008582
The OIC held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for “this heinous crime, which embodies the policy of continued Israeli oppression, aggression and terrorism against the Palestinian people”, WAFA news agency reported

Furthermore, it called on the international community “to intervene urgently in order to put an end to these attacks and crimes, hold the perpetrators accountable, and ensure international protection for the Palestinian people and their sanctities.”

It's amid, a Palestinian man who was injured during the recent Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip last night died of his wounds, according to medical sources, raising the total number of people killed in the three-day bombardment to 47, including 16 children and four women, and more than 360 injured.

They said the Palestinian man was injured when Israel warplanes fired missiles at a group of people on Saturday in Beit Hanoun, North of the Gaza Strip.
