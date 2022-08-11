0
Thursday 11 August 2022 - 02:08

FIFA World Cup Site Omits ‘Israel’, Writes ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’

FIFA World Cup Site Omits ‘Israel’, Writes ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’
Israel is not listed among Middle East countries in a section of the FIFA website providing information about hospitality packages for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar in November-December.

Instead, there is only a listing for “Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

The section of the website offering packages for the international soccer tournament for the 2022 FIFA World Cup omitted Israel and replaced it with “Occupied Palestinian Territories” instead.

