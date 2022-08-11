FIFA World Cup Site Omits ‘Israel’, Writes ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’

Islam Times - The section of the website offering packages for the international soccer tournament for the 2022 FIFA World Cup omitted Israel and replaced it with “Occupied Palestinian Territories” instead.

