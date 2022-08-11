0
Thursday 11 August 2022 - 09:20

Iran Reacts to US Allegations of Bolton Assassination Attempt

Story Code : 1008624
Rejecting the US allegations, Kanaani said that the US judicial authorities have raised the allegations without providing valid evidence and necessary documentation.

Raising such allegations is in line with the failed Iranophobia policy, the spokesman added.

“Such baseless claims are made with political motives through which the US seeks to evade responsibility for being accountable for many of its terrorist crimes.”

Saying that bringing up such baseless accusations is becoming a recurring procedure in the US judicial and propaganda system, Kanaani declared that this time, the US has advanced this process by making a scenario using a worthless element like Bolton.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly warns against any action against Iranian citizens under the pretext of these ridiculous accusations and emphasizes that it reserves the right to take any action within the framework of international law to defend the rights of the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he emphasized.

On Wednesday evening, the US Department of Justice issued a statement claiming that an Iranian citizen who is a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard has been accused of attempting to assassinate John Bolton, former National Security Advisor of the United States.
