0
Thursday 11 August 2022 - 09:52

Bloomberg: Britons Struggling to Pay Energy Bills

Story Code : 1008631
Bloomberg: Britons Struggling to Pay Energy Bills
Data showed that, as of July, the energy debts were more than double September’s level. Some 6.5 million households owe an average of £206 [$252] to providers, according to the service.

The report explained that each year since 2018, when a UK price cap was introduced, household debts have gradually fallen during summer. However, this year debt jumped by 10% between April and July as a result of soaring gas and power prices.

“Energy debt has hit an all-time high with the worst possible timing, turning this winter’s energy price hike into a deeply precarious situation for many households,” Justina Miltienyte, head of policy at Uswitch.com, told Bloomberg. “The cost-of-living crisis is already squeezing budgets dramatically, even during the summer months, as families struggle with rising bills in all areas,” she added.

Earlier this year, energy suppliers warned about the huge number of customers falling behind on their bills. The situation has worsened since then as wholesale gas prices have more than doubled in the country, setting the stage for millions more to struggle to pay bills this winter.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
10 August 2022
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
10 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
9 August 2022
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
9 August 2022
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
9 August 2022
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
8 August 2022
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
8 August 2022
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
8 August 2022
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
7 August 2022
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022