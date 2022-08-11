Israeli Circles Urge Government to Take Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats Very Seriously

Islam Times - ‘Israel’ will be mistaken if it thinks that adventures against Hezbollah are similar to those in Gaza, Zionist circles said upon addressing Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah Ashura speech.

Sayyed Nasrallah had warned the Zionist entity against any miscalculation towards Lebanon, stressing that Hezbollah has reached “the end of the line” regarding the issue of gas and maritime border. His eminence affirmed that the Lebanese resistance group is fully ready to confront all options, in response to Israeli threats and in a clear message that Hezbollah is prepared for war.The Zionist circles stressed that Hezbollah is much more powerful than the Palestinian factions in Gaza, highlighting Sayyed Nasrallah’s threat to respond to any Israeli assassination attack in Lebanon.The Israeli analysts considered that the government must take Sayyed Nasrallah’s threats very seriously and give clear responses to the Lebanese demands pertaining the maritime border demarcation in order to avoid any escalation with Hezbollah.It is worth noting that the US mediator Amos Hochstein is expected soon to convey the final Israeli response to the Lebanese authorities regarding the ultimate agreement on the maritime border demarcation.