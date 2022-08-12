Ayatollah Khamenei: Each Part of Palestinian Resistance Capable of Rubbing Enemy’s Nose to Ground

Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad proved that each part of the resistance alone can rub the enemy’s nose to the ground.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in response to an earlier letter by the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah.The Supreme Leader underlined that the brave resistance of the Islamic Jihad has promoted the movement’s place in the Palestinian resistance and has defused the plots by the Zionist regime.The Islamic Jihad Movement managed to fire more than 1100 missiles at the various Zionist settlement in Gaza vicinity as well as the occupied Palestinian cities of Java and Al-Quds during a 3-day Zionist aggression on the blockaded strip.