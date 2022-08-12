Ayatollah Khamenei: Each Part of Palestinian Resistance Capable of Rubbing Enemy’s Nose to Ground
Story Code : 1008765
Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in response to an earlier letter by the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah.
The Supreme Leader underlined that the brave resistance of the Islamic Jihad has promoted the movement’s place in the Palestinian resistance and has defused the plots by the Zionist regime.
The Islamic Jihad Movement managed to fire more than 1100 missiles at the various Zionist settlement in Gaza vicinity as well as the occupied Palestinian cities of Java and Al-Quds during a 3-day Zionist aggression on the blockaded strip.