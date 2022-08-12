US Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil

Islam Times - The US occupation forces have continued to plunder the Syrian resources, as 144 of their tankers loaded with stolen oil left the Syrian territory heading for Iraq.

The US military and their affiliated terrorist elements have been illegally present in the north and east of Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil resources and wheat, they are taking actions against the Syrian people and forces.Local sources from the al-Yarubiya countryside told SANA reporter that the US occupation transported a convoy consisting of 144 tankers loaded with stolen oil from Syrian oil fields via the illegitimate Mahmoudiya crossing, northeast of Hasaka, to the Iraqi territory.Last Tuesday, the American forces transferred 144 tankers carrying stolen Syrian oil to Iraq through the same crossing accompanied by armored vehicles.Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, recently announced that the US illegally extracts more than 30 million dollars of oil per month from the oil fields in northeastern Syria.Bouthaina Shaaban, the special adviser of the Syrian President, recently stated that the purpose of America's presence in Syria is to support terrorism and steal the resources of the people of this country.The US is one of the main supporters of terrorist groups in Syria.The crisis in Syria has started in 2011 with the massive invasion of terrorist groups supported by Saudi Arabia, America and their allies to change the equations of the region in favor of the Zionist regime.