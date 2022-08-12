0
Friday 12 August 2022 - 07:42

US Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil

Story Code : 1008768
US Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil
The US military and their affiliated terrorist elements have been illegally present in the north and east of Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil resources and wheat, they are taking actions against the Syrian people and forces.

Local sources from the al-Yarubiya countryside told SANA reporter that the US occupation transported a convoy consisting of 144 tankers loaded with stolen oil from Syrian oil fields via the illegitimate Mahmoudiya crossing, northeast of Hasaka, to the Iraqi territory.

Last Tuesday, the American forces transferred 144 tankers carrying stolen Syrian oil to Iraq through the same crossing accompanied by armored vehicles.

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, recently announced that the US illegally extracts more than 30 million dollars of oil per month from the oil fields in northeastern Syria.

Bouthaina Shaaban, the special adviser of the Syrian President, recently stated that the purpose of America's presence in Syria is to support terrorism and steal the resources of the people of this country.

The US is one of the main supporters of terrorist groups in Syria.

The crisis in Syria has started in 2011 with the massive invasion of terrorist groups supported by Saudi Arabia, America and their allies to change the equations of the region in favor of the Zionist regime. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
11 August 2022
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of 'Retaliation' over COVID Outbreak
11 August 2022
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
10 August 2022
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
10 August 2022
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
10 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
9 August 2022
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
9 August 2022
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
9 August 2022
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
8 August 2022