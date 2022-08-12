0
Friday 12 August 2022 - 10:39

Netanyahu Files Motion to Dismiss Bribery, Fraud Charges

Story Code : 1008801
Netanyahu Files Motion to Dismiss Bribery, Fraud Charges
On Wednesday, former Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch and his wife Iris, who are co-defendants with Netanyahu in Case 4000, filed a similar motion based on the same claims.

Their request claimed that numerous aspects of the investigation were conducted improperly, particularly the manner in which witnesses were recruited, according to Hebrew media reports.

Key witness Nir Hefetz, a former close associate of Netanyahu, testified in court that he was subjected to sleep and food deprivation and subjected to other forms of physical and emotional pressure by the police while in detention, as investigators were attempting to have him testify against the-then prime minister.

As a result of these and other flaws in the investigation, the Elovitch couple argued, the charges against them should be dropped.

Netanyahu’s attorney Boaz Ben Tzur cited the Elovitches’ request in his letter to the Jerusalem District Court, saying that the former premier wished to add himself to this motion.

Ben Tzur added that before the court deliberates on the motion it should hear from “relevant police investigators.”

Netanyahu is on trial in three corruption cases. He faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000 and in Case 2000, and charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000. He denies wrongdoing and claims the charges were fabricated in a political coup led by the police and the prosecution.

Case 4000 is the most serious of the three corruption cases against the former prime minister.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
12 August 2022
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
12 August 2022
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
11 August 2022
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
11 August 2022
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of 'Retaliation' over COVID Outbreak
11 August 2022
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
10 August 2022
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
10 August 2022
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
10 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
9 August 2022
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022