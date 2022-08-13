0
Saturday 13 August 2022 - 06:08

Russia: US-Made Radar System Destroyed, HIMARS Missiles Downed

Story Code : 1008926
In its daily briefing, the Russian Defense Ministry also said it had shot down two US-made HIMARS missiles, Reuters reported.

On August 9, the ministry said that the Russian forces had destroyed an ammunition depot near the central Ukrainian city of Uman storing US-made HIMARS missiles and M777 howitzers.

Russia said it had destroyed more than 300 rockets in that strike.

Kyiv has hailed the arrival of the advanced, long-range HIMARS from the United States as a possible game changer, while Moscow has accused the West of "dragging out" the conflict by arming Ukraine.
