Russia: US-Made Radar System Destroyed, HIMARS Missiles Downed

Islam Times - Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday that it has destroyed a US-made AN/MPQ-64 radar system in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

In its daily briefing, the Russian Defense Ministry also said it had shot down two US-made HIMARS missiles, Reuters reported.On August 9, the ministry said that the Russian forces had destroyed an ammunition depot near the central Ukrainian city of Uman storing US-made HIMARS missiles and M777 howitzers.Russia said it had destroyed more than 300 rockets in that strike.Kyiv has hailed the arrival of the advanced, long-range HIMARS from the United States as a possible game changer, while Moscow has accused the West of "dragging out" the conflict by arming Ukraine.