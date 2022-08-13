‘Israel’ Should’ve Launched Ground Attack on Gaza to Send Hezbollah Threatening Message: Haaretz

Islam Times - The Zionist writer Yisrael Harel indicated, in an article posted by Haaretz, that the outcomes of the aggression launched by the Israeli army, equipped with the most sophisticated weapons and electronic devices, against the Islamic Jihad Movement in Gaza were disappointing.

Harel pointed out that some Zionist security officials had described Islamic Jihad as a temporary, transient Movement, but that the military confrontation confirmed that it managed to continue developing and firing missiles which terrified many people in the occupation entity.The Zionist writer added that, despite the Israeli air force managed to kill the Islamic Jihad’s senior commander, the Movement’s spirit and military capabilities remained effective.Harel wondered how the scene of the battle would be in case all Hezbollah and Hamas military units engage in the war against ‘Israel’, adding that such a war will inflict on the entity major losses.“Dozens of thousands of missiles would kill a large number of Israelis, disrupt the transportation system, strike the infrastructure and deactivate the seaports and airports.”The Zionist army should have resorted to the ground forces in the recent aggression on Gaza in order to settle the battle and send a threatening message to Hezbollah and Hamas.