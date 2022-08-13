0
Saturday 13 August 2022 - 06:18

UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children

Story Code : 1008928
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
“Inflicting hurt on any child during the course of conflict is deeply disturbing, and the killing and maiming of so many children this year is unconscionable,” Michelle Bachelet said.

So far this year, 37 Palestinian children have been killed at the hands of the Israeli forces. The figure includes 19 children, who perished as a result of the Israeli regime’s recent back-to-back airstrikes against alleged positions belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

“International humanitarian law is clear,” the UN official said. “Launching an attack which may be expected to incidentally kill or injure civilians, or damage civilian objects, in disproportionate manner to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated, is prohibited. Such attacks must stop.”

Including the child fatalities, as many as 74 Palestinians have been killed so far this year, many as a result of the use of lethal force by the Israeli authorities in a manner described by the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Territories as a violation of international human rights law.

Bachelet condemned the widespread use of live ammunition by the Israeli forces during operations across the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, that had “led to an alarming increase in Palestinian fatalities.”

The official finally lamented “this climate of impunity, along with the long-standing violations” that drives the cycle of violence and the recurrence of violations.
