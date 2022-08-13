0
Saturday 13 August 2022 - 10:01

China, Thailand Link for Military Exercise

Story Code : 1008965
China, Thailand Link for Military Exercise
The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Saturday, Australian Associated Press reported.

China's growing military activities in the Asia-Pacific region have alarmed the United States and its Western allies and form part of a growing competition between the world's two largest economies.

China recently sent warships, missiles and aircraft into the waters and air around Taiwan in a threatening response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its territory.

Sunday's Falcon Strike exercise will be held at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in northern Thailand near the border with Laos.

Thai fighter jets and airborne early warning aircraft from both countries will also take part.

The training comes as the US holds combat drills in Indonesia with Australia, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore in the largest iteration of the Super Garuda Shield exercises since they began in 2009.

It also follows a visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Thailand in June as part of an effort to strengthen what he called America's "unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships" in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
13 August 2022
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
13 August 2022
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
13 August 2022
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
12 August 2022
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
12 August 2022
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
12 August 2022
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
11 August 2022
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
11 August 2022
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of 'Retaliation' over COVID Outbreak
11 August 2022
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
10 August 2022
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022