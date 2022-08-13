0
Saturday 13 August 2022 - 22:00

Syrian Army Expands Presence in North

Story Code : 1009085
Syrian Army Expands Presence in North
Citing sources close to the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper reported that Russian forces raised the level of coordination between the Syrian army and the SDF militants with the aim of enabling the Syrian army to expand their presence in the city of Tabqa and the northern countryside of Raqqah.

The sources revealed that Russian officers coordinated a meeting on Wednesday between officers of the Syrian army and leaders of the SDF in the building of the self-proclaimed “defense ministry” of the militant group in the city.

They said the meeting focused on enabling the Syrian army to be stationed in those areas as the SDF militants withdraw.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
13 August 2022
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
13 August 2022
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
13 August 2022
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
12 August 2022
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
12 August 2022
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
12 August 2022
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
11 August 2022
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
11 August 2022
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of 'Retaliation' over COVID Outbreak
11 August 2022
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
10 August 2022
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022