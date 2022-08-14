Ukraine Using US-provided Missiles against Russia’s Weapons Systems: Report

Islam Times - Ukraine is using US-provided anti-radiation missiles to take out some of Russia’s weapons systems, according to a report.

This was revealed by an unnamed Ukrainian fighter pilot in an interview with The Hill which was published on Saturday.The pilot, who identifies himself by his call sign of “Juice,” said the missiles are just one part of a complicated strategy to expel Russian forces from the country.He claimed the Ukrainian air force has recently used anti-radiation missiles to suppress Russian air defense systems.The Pentagon has supplied large amounts of weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine. The US military has also confirmed the delivery of American anti-radar missiles to Ukraine in a bid to facilitate the targeting of Russian radar systems by Ukrainian warplanes.US Defense Department's Undersecretary for Policy Colin Kahl declared at a press briefing on Monday that Pentagon had shipped "a number" of the missiles to Ukraine without elaborating on how many and when they had been sent.He said the missiles have been included in several recent lethal aid packages from the United States and make existing Ukrainian capabilities more effective.Ukrainian media reports have claimed that US anti-radiation missiles were involved in the destruction of at least five Russian anti-aircraft artillery systems, four S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems and a Pantsir-S1 missile system.Kahl unveiled the shipment of the missiles to Ukraine in a briefing about Washington's latest $1-billion weapons package for Kiev, the largest package of US weapons to date.