US Ambassador Supports Israeli Air Raids on Gaza Strip, Terms Resistance Fighters as ‘Bad Guys’

Islam Times - US ambassador to Israel Tom Nides says Washington fully backed the Tel Aviv regime in its last week's military onslaught against the besieged Gaza Strip, which martyred 49 Palestinians, including at least 17 children, describing resistance fighters in the coastal enclave as “bad guys”.

Speaking in an interview with the Israeli Hebrew-language Channel 13 television channel, Nides said the Joe Biden administration is “aware of the situation going on in Gaza” and believes that the latest Israeli operations there were part of “an important mission.”“These are bad guys,” the US ambassador said of members of the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements.“We support Israel’s right to defend itself, its right to basically take the actions it needs to keep this place safe, so we’re fully supportive of Israel’s actions,” he told Channel 13.Nides said the White House had not been informed of Israeli airstrikes against the Gaza Strip ahead of time, but said, “I don’t think we were surprised.”“I don’t think we were told in advance but I think we were aware as the actions were taking place,” he said. “We were pretty clear that we support Israel’s security.”Last Friday, the Israeli regime carried out a massacre in Gaza, martyring 49 people, including Taysir al-Jabari, a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.The Israeli airstrikes prompted the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, to respond by firing hundreds of retaliatory rockets toward the occupied territories, pushing the regime forces on the back foot.The strong retaliation, as was pledged by the resistance group, forced Tel Aviv to demand a ceasefire in order to prevent maximum damage. The Egyptian-mediated truce took effect late on Sunday.